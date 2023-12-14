Epic Games got its epic win against Google this week. What comes next?

“Fortnite” maker Epic Games won its antitrust lawsuit against Google this week. A San Francisco jury agreed with the company’s argument that Google holds an unfair monopoly on app distribution on its Android platform. While the case will be appealed, it has big implications for how app markets will work for consumers going forward.

