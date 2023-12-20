© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sleeping at Last's Ryan O'Neal releases 'Christmas Collection'

Published December 20, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
Ryan O'Neal from Sleeping At Last. (Courtesy of Bearings)
Ryan O'Neal from Sleeping At Last. (Courtesy of Bearings)

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ryan O’Neal‘s project “Sleeping at Last” first came to fame in 2011 when his song “Turning Page” was used in “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1.” Every year, Sleeping at Last releases at least one Christmas song.

O’Neal joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about the new compilation of that music, “Christmas Collection Volume Two.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.