Amazon has announced Prime Video will include ads starting next year, following in the footsteps of other major streaming services. Like those other streamers, it will offer an ad-free option for a price.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” explains what this means for consumers and the current state of the streaming landscape.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.