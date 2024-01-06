Northeast braces for Round 2 of heavy snow on Sunday, disrupting air and road travel

Updated January 7, 2024 at 11:59 AM ET

After a winter storm blanketed parts of the Northeast U.S. with snow on Saturday, New England is bracing for the next round of the snow on Sunday.

It's just a preview of what's forecast to be an even stronger and wider storm in the coming days, with the potential to bring snowfall not seen in years to several cities in the region.

In Connecticut, between 1 to 11 inches of snow blanketed the state, with the heaviest snowfall appearing in North Granby in Hartford County. In Massachusetts, a foot of snow accumulated in Haverhill in Essex County, while the rest of state received between 0.3 to 11 inches.

Upstate New York saw some of the most snowfall in the region with more than 13 inches in western Orange County. Snow totaled between 0.4 to 5.7 inches in New Jersey and 1 to 6 inches in Rhode Island.

Much of New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the northeastern tip of Pennsylvania are under winter storm warnings or advisories on Sunday, according to National Weather Service.

The heavy snow is expected to further disrupt travel, especially at Boston's Logan International Airport, where 149 departing and incoming flights were canceled.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 8,100 households were without power in Massachusetts, PowerOutage.US reported. In Pennsylvania, more than 2,600 customers were experiencing power outages.

Record snow in central Pennsylvania

Central Pennsylvania, which was due for the state's highest amount of snowfall into Saturday evening, ended a record 346-day snow drought by the afternoon. The town of Hollidaysburg, between Pittsburgh and State College, had recorded the most snowfall in the past 24 hours at 7.5 inches, according to the NWS.

Hazardous travel conditions were affecting much of the region, said a NWS afternoon advisory, widely congesting roads. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urged the public to postpone unnecessary travel.

On Sunday, forecasters warnedthat southeastern Pennsylvania could see some freezing rain and black ice. Northeastern Pennsylvania may also see some icy spots on bridges and overpasses as wintry conditions linger.

Heavy snow hits Massachusetts on Sunday

As the snow shifts northeast through Sunday afternoon, the Appalachian Mountains, the interior Northeast and New England could see up to a foot of snow in several areas, the NWS said in a Sunday advisory.

Portions of central, eastern and western Massachusetts are forecast to receive between 8 to 12 inches of snow with wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour. A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Monday.

The addition of gusty winds to heavy snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will rapidly blanket area roads with snow and create limited visibility and dangerous travel conditions. Forecasters expect power outages and tree damage, especially in southern New England.

Greater Boston could see between 6 and 8 inches. The city's last big snowstorm was in late February 2022, when 8 inches fell.

[8:30am] Here's a look at snowfall totals through 8:30 am! Don't see your report? No need to worry, we use hundreds of data points to generate these graphics. The more reports we receive, the better the map, so keep sending them in at: https://t.co/Z3a6W3ZJEr pic.twitter.com/AVvD9PdXPs — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2024

Up to 5 inches could fall in Bridgeport, Conn., where Mayor Joe Ganim advised residents to stay home for the next couple of days.

"This is our biggest anticipated storm in two years," he said during a Saturday evening press conference.

Several cities are implementing parking bans to allow snow plows and first responders road access.

A bigger storm could soon strike the Midwest and Northeast

After a Monday lull, another major storm expected on Tuesday and Wednesday threatens snow, ice, rain, flooding and strong winds, the NWS said.

Parts of the Plains and the Midwest could see blizzard conditions starting Monday night before the storm moves to the Northeast through Wednesday.

