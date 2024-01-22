Washington attorney general on suing to block Kroger-Albertsons merger

The state of Washington is suing to stop the takeover of Albertsons — the owner of Safeway, Acme and Tom Thumb — by rival Kroger, which already has chains including Fred Meyer, Ralphs and King Soopers.

The state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that the merger would severely impact Washingtonians. More than 50% of people in the state shop at one or the other of the stores. He joins host Scott Tong for more on his case.

