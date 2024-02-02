Biden in Michigan: Ahead of party primary, president vies for support, turnout

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd speak with politics reporters Maya King and Rick Pluta about what the political lay of the land looks like right now for President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in South Carolina and Michigan ahead of party primaries there.

