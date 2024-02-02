Tensions between U.S. and Iran heightened after attack in Jordan

The attack on a base in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members was most likely carried out by an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq. President Biden has said he’s decided how the United States will respond to that attack, but the details of how are still unknown.

The attack raises questions about how the many proxy groups supported by Iran are acting in the Middle East — attacking ships in the Red Sea and attacking U.S. forces. And how much control and influence does Iran have on them?

Trita Parsi, co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and author of “Losing an Enemy: Obama, Iran, and the Triumph of Diplomacy,” talks about the rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. and the risks the proxy groups pose to Iran and the Middle East.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.