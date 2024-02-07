© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
Conservapedia — the right-wing alternative to Wikipedia — is laced with falsehoods

Published February 7, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST

Did you know there is an ultra-conservative alternative to Wikipedia? Chances are you didn’t, but many on the right have used the website Conservapedia in the past as a reliable source for the information they share.

The online encyclopedia was founded by Andrew Schlafly, the son of the infamous conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly.

For more on the website, its ‘facts’ and its users, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to Pam Vogel, senior adviser at non-profit media watchdog Media Matters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

