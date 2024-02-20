© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Climate scientist wins defamation case against right-wing bloggers: 'I hope it sends a message'

Published February 20, 2024 at 7:20 AM CST

Climate scientist Michael Mann recently won a defamation case against two right-wing bloggers who criticized his scientific work and attacked him personally, comparing him to a convicted child abuser. He talks about the chilling effect that public and personal attacks have on scientists, and he hopes this court victory sends a message that discourages such attacks.

Mann speaks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the case and climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.