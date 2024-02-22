© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
How Alabama's frozen embryo ruling could impact IVF

Published February 22, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

In Alabama, medical providers and people choosing in-vitro fertilization as a way to have children try to figure out what’s next after the Alabama Supreme Court decision that ruled embryos should be regarded as people.

The Alabama Medical Association released a statement asking the court to put the decision on hold.

Dr. Brett Davenport, medical director at the Fertility Institute of North Alabama, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

