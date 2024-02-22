© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
Michigan steelworkers plan to vote for Trump. The economy their main concern

Published February 22, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with steelworker Tim Petrowski, a maintenance supervisor at Michigan Seamless Tube, who says almost all of the workers in his shop are voting for former President Donald Trump, even though union leaders endorsed President Joe Biden. It’s largely because it’s harder for workers to make ends meet this year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

