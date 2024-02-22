Ukraine aid is at a standstill. What does that mean for the war?

It’s been nearly two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, With Putin’s forces making strategic gains in the eastern part of the country, there’s increasing international pressure for the U.S. to step up its military aid.

America has provided more than$47 billionin support to Ukraine since the war began. But a new packageof aid is stalled in Congress. Last week, the Senate passed a foreign aid package that included$61 billion forUkraine. That was blocked by the Republican-controlled House which insisted itinclude a border security package.

We hear from NPR’s Ukraine bureau chief about the situation on the frontlines.

