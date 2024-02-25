Sunday Puzzle: Hidden Figures in Two-Word Phrases

On-air challenge: This week's puzzle celebrates Black History Month. Each answer is the last name of a notable Black American, past or present, hidden inside a two-word phrase. For example, if I gave you the phrase SWELLING TONGUE you would give me the name ELLINGTON, as in Duke Ellington, the famous musician and composer.

The two-word phrases won't necessarily be real dictionary phrases, but each will hide the surname of a famous person.

1.) BATHTUB MANUAL

2.) PUMPKIN GRANOLA

3.) GERBIL ESCALATOR

4.) MANITOBA MAILBOX

5.) ALABAMA HOMESTEAD

6.) ARCHANGEL OUTSIDE

7.) KANDAHAR RISING

Last week's challenge: Came to us from listener Andrew Chaikin of San Francisco, also known as the singer Kid Beyond. Think of a famous character in American literature. Change each letter in that character's name to its position in the alphabet — A=1, B=2, etc. — to get a famous year in American history. Who is this person and what is the year?

Challenge answer: Ahab, 1812

Winner: Tom Gould of Cambridge, Massachusetts

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes to us from listener Eric Berlin of Milford, Connecticut. Take the word SETS. You can add a three-letter word to this twice to get a common phrase: SPARE PARTS. Can you now do this with the word GENIE, add a three-letter word to it twice to get a common phrase. Again, start with GENIE, insert a three-letter word twice, get a common phrase.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, February 29th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

