How Katharina Oguntoye has highlighted the history of Black people in Germany

The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
Published February 26, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST
Katharina Oguntoye holding her book "Farbe bekennen." (Courtesy of Widen the Circle)
In most discussions of German history, Black people and their experiences are missing. But one scholar has made it her life’s work to call attention to the contributions of Afro-Germans. Her name is Katharina Oguntoye. She’s an Afro-German writer, historian, and activist and just won an Obermayer Award for raising awareness of Jewish culture within Germany.

Katharina Oguntoye is with young participants in Joliba, an intercultural association she founded that serves families from a wide variety of backgrounds. (Courtesy of Widen the Circle)

