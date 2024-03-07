What makes a strong State of the Union address, according to a speech coach

President Biden has recently been confronted with age-based criticism of his physical and mental capabilities. The president is 81 years old. He’ll have a chance to combat those criticisms Thursday night during his State of the Union address.

But does he have what it takes to connect with the American Public? Host Lisa Mullins is joined by Carol Kinsey Goman, an author, speaker and executive coach who knows how to give an effective speech and what the president will need to connect with an audience.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.