In 'One Life' Anthony Hopkins plays real-life character Nicholas Winton

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sir Anthony Hopkins. In the new film “One Life,” Hopkins plays the real-life character Nicholas Winton. As a young stockbroker in the 1930s, Winton went to Czechoslovakia and aided in the evacuation of over 660 children, many of them Jewish, prior to the Nazi invasion. Decades later, he was reunited with some of those children and their families on a BBC television show.

