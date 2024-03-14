Immigration is helping the U.S. labor

A new Brookings report has found that new immigrant workers are allowing the U.S. labor market to boom. Immigration has enabled the U.S. to accommodate higher job growth than forecasters expected and helped bring down price pressures.

We speak with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about how this new data plays into the immigration debate.

