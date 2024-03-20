© 2024 KGOU
The view of the election from Ohio

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published March 20, 2024 at 7:20 AM CDT
Voters cast their ballots at Driving Park Community Center during the Ohio primary election in Columbus, Ohio.
We’re talking about Ohio.

Because the race for control of the Senate this November runs right through it. And now we know who the incumbent Democratic Senator will face, a former car dealer called Bernie Moreno. 

He’s one of the big winners from one of the five states who held their primaries on Tuesday. 

And while the presidential contest is, as far as delegates are concerned, wrapped up, the rhetoric on the campaign trail has not cooled down. 

We talk about it with Ron Elving.He’s senioreditorand correspondent atNPRandalecturerat American University’s school ofpublicaffairs. 

A.C. Valdez
