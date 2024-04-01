The April solar eclipse means big business

Ifyou’rejust now planning travelfornext week’s totalsolar eclipse, you may be a little behind.

Hotels are booked up and campgrounds are sold out in and around towns in the eclipse’s path of totality.Nearly 4 millionpeople are expected to make the tripto the viewing zone which stretches from Maine to Texas.

Emergency preparations are underway in anticipation of the surge in travel. But planning for the worst has been accompanied by a spending boom in affected areas. Local businesses are taking advantage of the extra foot traffic, from hosting watch parties to rolling out solar eclipse-themed menus. According to an estimate from The Perryman Group, Texas alone could rake in $428 million in eclipse-related spending.

How are cities and local businesses preparing for the spending boom? And what should you do to prepare if you plan on traveling to see the solar event?

