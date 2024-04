Rule changes from the Department of Labor mean that financial professionals will have to meet a new standard for the advice they give clients. The new rules focus on the fiduciary standard of care.

To explain the changes and what they mean host Robin Young brings in CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.