The News Roundup - Domestic

Published May 9, 2024 at 2:41 PM CDT
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the North American Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2024 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

The Biden campaign is growing increasingly nervous over the growing trend of campus protests in support of Palestinians. Party strategists are predicting a torrid time at this summer’s Democratic National Convention as President Biden comes under fire for his handling of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza and recent incursion into Rafah.

Bankruptcy lawyers working with FTX told The New York Times this week that customers of the failed cryptocurrency exchange are posed to recover all of the money they lost in the collapse, plus interest.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing a new bill that would ensure “voting integrity.” He and many other conservative leaders say that the SAVE act will preclude non-citizens from voting in the 2024 election.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

