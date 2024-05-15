NP-Yarrr: Unraveling the romance of the pirate in pop culture

What comes to mind when you hear the word “pirate?” Perhaps baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates? Or more about stolen copyrighted material?

How ever you think about them – pirates on the high seas have been around since the first ships set sail.And the history of pirates is a long and complicated one that has endured the test of time and even romanticized views of life at sea.

We get into life as a pirate – the motivations, risks, and rewards. We also discuss their evolution from swashbuckling buccaneers to kid-friendly rebels in popular culture.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5