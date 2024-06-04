Former location of Brown's Bakery designated as historical site

The former location of Brown’s Bakery, Clyde’s Supermarket and T.G.&Y., has been designated on the National Register of Historic Places.

Listing in the National Register of Historic Places is an honorific designation that provides recognition, limited protection and, in some cases, financial support for selected properties.

“It’s a very modernistic commercial design, significant both for its commercial endeavor as well as its architectural style,” Lynda Ozan, deputy state historic preservation officer, said.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma Historical Society, the building is a significant example of Modern Commercial architecture designed in the mid-twentieth century.

“Both buildings embody many of the character-defining features of the Modern Movement with their extensive use of glass storefronts, simple geometric forms, reliance on new technology and their modular construction,” the press release said.

The location is also historically significant in the area of commerce due to its contributions to auto-oriented development in Oklahoma City.

Ozan said the location’s history epitomized the early shopping experience in Oklahoma City.

Most recently the site was home to Brown’s Bakery. Started in 1946, Brown’s Bakery was an icon in the Oklahoma City community. In 1992, the bakery moved locations to NW 10th and Walker Avenue. The location closed its doors last summer after nearly 80 years in business.

