Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
"The Bikeriders" Myth, Men and Motorcycles

WAMU 88.5
Published June 21, 2024 at 2:06 PM CDT
(Photo credit: Kyle Kaplan / Focus Features)

The Bikeriders” stars Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. This film is based on a landmark book of photojournalism by Danny Lyon.

As a young man in the early ‘60s, he joined the Chicago Outlaws – a motorcycle club – to learn about and photograph its rough-and-ready riders.

Lyon described his book as an attempt to “record and glorify” the life of the American biker, but the film’s director Jeff Nichols takes a different approach.

Nichols has been speaking to 1A’s arts correspondent, John Horn.

 

