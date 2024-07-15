Plans set to revitalize Oklahoma City's oldest public housing complex, neighborhood

A two-year planning process to revitalize Oklahoma City’s oldest public housing complex and the area surrounding it is six months in.

Will Rogers Courts opened in 1937 and lacks modern amenities like shower heads and central AC. The public housing apartments serve some of the city’s poorest residents and have made headlines for shootings.

In the fall of 2023, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Housing Authority were awarded a HUD Choice Neighborhoods (CN) Planning Grant to redevelop the Rotary Park and Stockyards City neighborhoods. At the end of the two-year planning period, the city and housing authority can apply for more funding to implement the revitalization plan.

Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Gillett said he envisions comprehensive improvements to the area, including a new grocery store, new businesses, empowered neighborhood organizations and brand new affordable housing units.

The proposed plan would demolish Will Rogers Courts and replace it with the same number of new affordable units, plus additional affordable and market-rate units.

The roughly 300 current residents of Will Rogers Courts would be temporarily relocated and given the first pick of new units. And Gillett said their rent wouldn’t increase.

Neighborhood and Will Rogers Court residents are being asked to complete community and resident needs surveys. The next presentation about the project for locals will be held in early August. Visit the revitalization project website for more information.