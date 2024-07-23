Congress recently passed the Federal Prison Oversight Act. How will it change the Bureau of Prisons?

Earlier this month, Congress passed a bill that will change the way the federal government oversees the Bureau of Prisons.

It’s called the Federal Prison Oversight Act. And it comes after several investigations by the Associated Press exposed rampant abuse and leadership failures within Bureau of Prisons facilities.

How will this change the way federal prisons operate? And what does it mean for the more than 140,000 inmates serving time in government-run facilities?

