Hiett remains on Oklahoma Corporation Commission as calls grow for his removal

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony is calling for fellow Commissioner Todd Hiett to resign. The state’s House Democrats are asking Governor Kevin Stitt to call a special session to impeach Hiett. But it was generally business as usual at Wednesday’s Corporation Commission meeting.

This all stems from accusations Hiett drunkenly groped a man at a June conference in Minnesota, first reported by The Oklahoman. The paper obtained witness statements that Hiett touched a man inappropriately and put his hands on his groin area while intoxicated at a hotel bar. Hiett has since said he doesn’t remember the incident, but that he was not in his right mind and has started treatment for his problems with alcohol.

That’s not enough for Commissioner Anthony, who released a statement Tuesday saying Hiett compromised the Corporation Commission’s integrity and must resign. Anthony says he’s heard about a history of this kind of behavior from Hiett at meetings and conferences in multiple other states. The victim in this particular case is allegedly a representative from a company that goes before the corporation commission. Anthony says that aggravates the offense even further.

The issue was brought up by Commissioner Anthony during Wednesday’s meeting.

“The behavior that has been described is beyond inappropriate or offensive. And it is no joke. It is horrifying, disgusting and probably criminal. Alcohol is no excuse for it,” Anthony said.

Hiett himself didn’t say a word about the accusations at the commission’s regular meeting on Wednesday, and did not resign.