In Florida primary, Matt Gaetz is fighting a battle over the future identity of the GOP

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

In Florida, Congressman Matt Gaetz is facing a primary challenge next week. The race has become the epicenter of a fight over the future and identity of the Republican Party in the House. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.

(APPLAUSE)

CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: At a bit of a homecoming rally in Niceville, Fla., Congressman Matt Gaetz had news.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MATT GAETZ: I got a call from President Trump.

GRISALES: Trump is a big deal to this crowd. This Florida Panhandle district is one of the reddest in the country, and the primary here is the site of a battle for control of the party's brand. Gaetz, who has raised more than $5 million this election cycle, is facing a well-funded moderate Republican challenger backed by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GAETZ: I'm going to be outspent 3 or 4 to 1 in this contest because Kevin McCarthy has mobilized the millions of dollars he had in his political committees to run advertisements against me.

GRISALES: McCarthy blames Gaetz for losing his speakership because he didn't block a House ethics panel investigation into sex trafficking allegations. Gaetz has denied the claims and said a related FBI probe initiated in 2020 is now closed without charges. However, the ethics probe and the feud continue today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KEVIN MCCARTHY: He's got an ethics complaint about paying, sleeping with a 17-year-old. So that's the way that it would go. So that's the biggest challenge we have.

That's McCarthy on CNN last month at the Republican National Convention as Gaetz tried to disrupt the interview. Now-retired Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock is trying to unseat the four-term incumbent. During a Pensacola coffee shop visit, Dimmock tells NPR Gaetz has neglected his district for far too long.

AARON DIMMOCK: The fact that he spends so much time away from the district is quite telling.

GRISALES: Dimmock says his supporters agree. So far, Dimmock's campaign has drawn more than $3 million in support from McCarthy allies and more. He argues it's because Gaetz has not delivered for Florida's 1st Congressional District.

DIMMOCK: He's more focused at the national level, more self-promotion, self-interest, making himself look better in his eyes and doing these things that literally have zero to do with our district.

GRISALES: Those things include endorsing challengers to his Republican colleagues and even campaigning out of state for these opponents. Gaetz says it's all in service of bringing the GOP closer to its base through him.

GAETZ: I am hoping to reshape the House in my image.

GRISALES: That fight has derailed Republican ambitions from passing partisan spending bills in the GOP-led House to delivering a unified campaign message around the country. Republican strategist Doug Heye argues while a breakdown in a smaller share of the party draws outsized attention, it can create headaches.

DOUG HEYE: Certainly, if you're the speaker of the House, you want all of your members on the same page, and anything that, you know, goes against that makes your job that much harder on any given day.

GRISALES: Back at the Niceville rally, Gaetz says he doesn't know if his bad blood with McCarthy will ever end. But he's bullish McCarthy will regret getting involved in this race.

GAETZ: You know, he should have just invested that money into some self-help, but working out your demons losing elections by large margins seems odd to me.

GRISALES: While voters in Florida's 1st Congressional District will settle this chapter of this feud with Tuesday's primary election, the fight for the Republican Party's brand will take up many more chapters to come. Claudia Grisales, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.