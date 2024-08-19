Oklahoma City names Ron Bacy as new police chief

Oklahoma City has a new chief of police.

Deputy Chief Ron Bacy was elevated to the new position on Friday. He has been an Oklahoma City police officer for more than three decades, rising through the ranks to deputy chief, and now chief.

"Chief Bacy is a strategic planner, collaborative problem solver and proven leader," City Manager Craig Freeman said. "He cares deeply about our community and is committed to implementing the recommendations of the Public Safety Partnership by continuing to modernize the Police Department in areas like de-escalation, use of force and crisis intervention. He is passionate about serving all residents."

Bacy is a graduate of Del City High School, and holds a bachelor's defree from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. He said he’s humbled to be picked to lead the OKCPD.

"I care about people. I care about the people who work here. I care about the people we’re responsible for and responsible to. And so what I would say makes me a fit for this career… You have to be a servant-leader for this career," Bacy said. "This is not a job, this is a calling."

Bacy takes over for Wade Gourley, who served for five years as chief of police and 35 years with the department. Gourley announced his retirement in March.