Oklahoma City leaders to vote on Will Rogers World Airport name change

After 60 years as Will Rogers World Airport , the place many Oklahomans catch their flights on Southwest, American or other airlines may soon have a new moniker.

On Thursday, the board of trustees of the Oklahoma City Airport Trust voted to change the name to the “OKC Will Rogers International Airport.”

OKC’s City Council will meet Tuesday to vote and finalize the decision.

The board of trustees entered the professional services agreement with Nominee Design LLC to pursue a request for proposals to update the airport name and brand. They interviewed stakeholders, city officials and local residents and used the feedback to help with the initiative of the airport’s rebranding.

The majority agreed that Will Rogers should continue to be part of the airport’s name to honor the Oklahoman. The board said the decision to replace ‘World’ with ‘International’ is an attempt to align with industry standards.

“The renaming will modernize the Airport and allow it to continue to celebrate the legacy of Will Rogers’ history as an Oklahoma aviation enthusiast,” the city council resolution says.

