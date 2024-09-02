Oklahoma agricultural officials investigating whether feed shipment killed dozens of rodeo horses

State agricultural officials were investigating Friday whether a feed shipment is responsible for the death of dozens of horses at one of the nation’s top rodeo stock providers.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry said in a statement that it is investigating whether the feed, which originated in Kansas, is responsible for the “tragic loss of horses” at Beutler and Son Rodeo Co.

The Oklahoman reported that between 40 and 70 horses died at the Elk City business last week.

The agency said it was notified Aug. 23 by a veterinarian of “a potential issue” related to a single bulk feed order. It sent an inspector to the business. The inspector collected a feed sample, which has been sent to two state-certified labs for analysis.

Oklahoma agriculture officials said they’re coordinating with the Kansas Department of Agriculture during the investigation.

Officials did not identify the feed provider.

However, they’re urging livestock owners to review the labels on feed and contact their veterinarian if they have any questions about the safety of the ingredients.

