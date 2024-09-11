Frankie Beverly, R&B and funk legend, dies at 77

Frankie Beverly, a funk and R&B innovator, singer, songwriter, producer and founder of the band Maze, died Tuesday. He was 77. Beverly’s death was confirmed by his family in a post via the band’s Facebook and Instagram accounts: “Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience,” the announcement reads. “This period is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly.”

Born in Philadelphia in 1946, Beverly found his voice singing in church, and formed many R&B and doo-wop groups throughout the 1960s before refining his sound and founding Raw Soul, later renamed Maze, in 1970. The funk band, made up of highly skilled live instrumentalists and supporting vocalists, tied together with Beverly’s strong, smooth lead vocals as the constant, got its big break after relocating from the East Coast to San Francisco in 1971 and being invited by Motown giant Marvin Gaye on tour as his opening act.

In 1977, the band released its debut album, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, and gained prominence for songs like the slinky and euphoric “ Happy Feelin’s .” From the time of the band’s debut until the 1990s, Maze proved to be a reliable source for quiet storm and R&B hits, including “ Golden Time of Day ,” “ Joy & Pain ” and “ We Are One .” But it found its true calling card outside the studio, through exuberant live performances that Beverly called his personal priority. “That is unquestionably the favorite part of this whole thing to me. I think there's not a doubt that whatever we do and whatever people like about us — I think mostly they like what they see live,” Beverly told NPR in 2005. “When you're cookin', it starts cookin'. It doesn't matter how many people is in the room. It's just a special thing. It's probably the most powerful form of art.”

In 1981, Beverly and Maze released what would be hailed by some as an unofficial Black national anthem. “ Before I Let Go ,” arguably the most sincere and jovial breakup song in pop history, appears on the band’s first live album, Live in New Orleans; it’s a potent distillation of Beverly’s star power, matching a buoyant groove with his dulcet singing and raw admissions of longing. The track peaked at No. 13 on Billboard’s R&B chart and has since become synonymous with cookouts, block parties and other golden-hour gatherings. In 2019, Beyoncé dropped a cover of “Before I Let Go” in celebration of the release of her documentary film, Homecoming, interpolating the classic with other ‘80s staples like Cameo’s “Candy,” breathing new life into the hit for future generations.

Earlier this year, Beverly revealed he was set to retire from music, and announced that he and Maze were hitting the road one last time. From March to July, the group brought its “I Wanna Thank You” Farewell Tour to select U.S. cities, with guest appearances from Chaka Khan and El DeBarge. For his part, Beverly seemed resolute that the group and its music would carry on in his absence.

“Thank you so much for the support given to me for over 50 years as I pass on the lead vocalist torch to Tony Lindsay,” Beverly told Billboard at the time of the tour announcement. “The band will continue on as Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly. It’s been a great ride through the decades. Let the music of my legacy continue.”

