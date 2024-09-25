Finding hope among the grim realities of climate change

Talking about the realities of climate change can get grim.

We’re coming off the hottest summer everrecorded, which many global climate authorities say could lead to our warmest yearever measuredon record.According to a 2021 Pew Research study, most U.S. adults surveyed agreed climate change should be a top priority to ensure a sustainable planet for future generations.

But less than a third of adults in the same survey said they’d taken action to help address climate change in the last year.What role can each of us play in creating a more sustainable future?

