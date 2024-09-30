The U.S. wants Kenyan troops' mandate in Haiti to be a formal peacekeeping mission

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The U.N. Security Council has extended the mandate of a Kenyan-led force in Haiti. But the U.S. and its backers are still struggling to turn it into a formal peacekeeping mission, which would ensure it's well-funded and well-equipped. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: It was two years ago when Haiti's leaders first called on the U.N. to help stabilize the country wracked by gang violence. Now there are about 380 Kenyan troops on the ground patrolling with Haitian police with hundreds more still to come. And the security council just extended their mandate for another year.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Haiti finally has a path to political stability.

KELEMEN: That's U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield after the unanimous vote.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: In adopting this resolution today, the council has helped Haiti continue reestablishing security and creating the conditions necessary to hold free and fair elections.

KELEMEN: But since this is not a formal peacekeeping mission and part of the U.N. budget, the Kenyan troops have to rely on donors like the U.S. Haiti's transitional leader, Edgard Leblanc Fils, appealed to the U.N. General Assembly last week to transform this into a peacekeeping force.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

EDGARD LEBLANC FILS: (Through interpreter) This transformation would make it possible not only to secure more stable funding and to extend the capacity of the mission, but also, it would make it possible to strengthen the commitment of member states to security in Haiti.

KELEMEN: But Russia and China oppose such a move. China's ambassador says a peacekeeping force is not a panacea and points out that past U.N. operations have failed in Haiti. Even the U.N. Secretary-General has been skeptical. His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, says countries should donate more to the international mission already on the ground.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STEPHANIE DUJARRIC: The resolution that was adopted today did not mention the peacekeeping force. And as the Secretary-General, I think, himself said very clearly, whatever instructions we will be given by the Security Council, we will follow.

KELEMEN: Dujarric says Haiti hit another grim milestone today. He says half of Haiti's population now faces acute hunger. Michele Kelemen, NPR News, the State Department. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

