Bloomberg CityLab: How global mayors exchange ideas and change lives

What does your city do really well? Maybe it’sbuilding climate resilient homes? Orperhaps it’sexpanding access to affordable housing in innovative ways.

It’soften mayors that are at the forefront of community advancement and a lot ofyou havea lot of pride in the work ofyourmayors.

But how do we spread the word about thegood workof mayors and city leaders like yours? 1A partnered with Bloomberg Philanthropies and spoke to three mayors at the CityLab Summit in Mexico City about about the power of information sharing.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5