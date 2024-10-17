© 2024 KGOU
Tinker Air Force Base responds to criticism over National Coming Out Day event

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published October 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Tinker Air Force Base
/
Facebook

Tinker Air Force Base officials responded to a statement from a group of right-wing state lawmakers’ opposing a National Coming Out Day event held at the base.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Freedom Caucus criticized the Tinker Air Force Base for hosting and promoting a National Coming Out Day event on Oct. 11. The statement also encouraged members of the public to contact the base to express opposition.

Republican State Senator and caucus chairman Shane Jett said the base’s promotion of the event was “vulgar, prurient, inappropriate and unbecoming of our military facilities.”

Tinker officials told KGOU the event was organized by the Tinker Pride Council, which is a private, non-federal volunteer organization. They also said no official funds were expended for the activity.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
