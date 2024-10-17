Tinker Air Force Base responds to criticism over National Coming Out Day event

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Freedom Caucus criticized the Tinker Air Force Base for hosting and promoting a National Coming Out Day event on Oct. 11. The statement also encouraged members of the public to contact the base to express opposition.

Republican State Senator and caucus chairman Shane Jett said the base’s promotion of the event was “vulgar, prurient, inappropriate and unbecoming of our military facilities.”

Tinker officials told KGOU the event was organized by the Tinker Pride Council, which is a private, non-federal volunteer organization. They also said no official funds were expended for the activity.