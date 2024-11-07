Oklahoma City, American Red Cross open resource centers for tornado victims

The outreach offices will help people get permits and find contractors to rebuild homes, fences and other damaged structures. Residents will also be able to talk with local government officials about debris removal, insurance, utilities and health and social services.

“Our priority is to help Oklahoma City residents connect with services and get back into a home,” Mayor David Holt said in a statement. “The easier we can make the recovery process for our residents the better.”

EMBARK will provide transportation from neighborhoods hit by tornadoes to the outreach offices, which are located at:

Harmony Christian Church, 7100 S Choctaw Rd., Choctaw

Windwood Free Will Baptist Church, 5300 SE 89th St., Oklahoma City



Oklahoma City is developing an impact map and determining whether some areas will need a special bulky waste pickup day to remove debris. Officials plan to release the map with areas that will get early debris removal on Friday; otherwise, debris will be removed on residents’ normal bulky waste removal day .

The American Red Cross has also opened two care centers , where people can find supplies and assistance.

Choctaw Middle School Gymnasium, 14667 3rd St., Choctaw

Harrah Church, 101 Dobbs Rd., Harrah



The Nov. 3rd storms injured around 50 people statewide and resulted in a state of emergency declaration for Cleveland, Garvin, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma and Stephens Counties.

The state Department of Emergency Management asks Oklahomans to continue to report damage from the storms and subsequent flooding.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.