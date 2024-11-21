Meet the four-legged Moore Police officer meant to help with mental health

He’s a four-year-old half-poodle, half-giant schnauzer mix with big brown eyes and dark curly fur. He spends 40 hours a week roaming department halls, dispatching to 911 calls or visiting parks throughout the community.

Sgt. Sara Gurchinoff, who is in charge of Leo, said the idea to have a dog at the station came to her during the pandemic, when a stray cat that kept showing up to outdoor meetings boosted morale.

“These people who hated cats had food in the back of their cars to feed her,” Gurchinoff said.

She said the cat got her thinking about the health benefits of a designated station pet, and in an office dominated by dog lovers, Leo became the perfect fit. He’s hypoallergenic and doesn’t shed — two requirements the chief put in place when he bought into Gurchinoff’s idea.

At first, Leo just spent his time at the station, supporting officers throughout the week. Now, he has a special place in Gurchinoff’s car where he’ll ride to the scene of a 911 call to help de-escalate.

Leo has been trained to comfort victims on scene. Gurchinoff said she and her “partner” are primarily dispatched to calls involving children, health, domestic situations and death notifications.

“When he's leaning against you, it's just, it's scientifically proven it helps to lower your blood pressure,” she said.

Gurchinoff said the department will also use Leo as a tool to help people struggling to calm down. When someone resists getting into the patrol car, meeting Leo can help convince them.

“He saved us from having to use force,” Gurchinoff said.

She said she understands how traumatic having the police show up at your door can be, especially for mental health calls.

“It's really hard to know that you're going to be taken out of your own home in your own environment, and have to go somewhere and possibly be kept there for an unknown amount of time,” Gurchinoff said. “So sometimes he just makes it a little less scary.”

When he’s not on call, Leo spends the rest of his time at the station, running up to officers he knows who store extra treats in their desks.

Having him on the force also helps facilitate conversations among officers about mental health, Gurchinoff said. His presence fosters a workplace culture where it’s easier to talk about things like stress or going to therapy.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

