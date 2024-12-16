© 2024 KGOU
Legal challenge delays vote on Norman $1 billion entertainment district

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:08 AM CST
Rendering of an event day at the proposed University North Park entertainment district.
Provided
Rendering of an event day at the proposed University North Park entertainment district.

A legal challenge has stalled plans to put the Rock Creek Entertainment District to a public vote.

The proposed $1 billion project will not appear on the Feb. 11 ballot.

Court hearings are set for Feb. 19 and 25 to address a challenge to the petition that called for a public vote on the project.

In a legal notice that was filed with the Cleveland County County court in November, opponents argue that the petition is misleading and violates state referendum laws.

If the court rules in favor of the petition, the election could be scheduled for April 2.

The Norman City Council approved the development back in September. The plan includes an arena to replace the Lloyd Noble Center, housing and retail spaces.

