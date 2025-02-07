Listen to KGOU’s Future of Oklahoma: Education event

The full event can be heard by clicking the button above. In part one, the panel focuses on State Superintendent Ryan Walter’s efforts to purchase Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms.

In part two, the discussion turns to a new initiative to verify the citizenship status of parents and students in Oklahoma schools, the backlash to that policy, and the difficult position it’s putting school districts in.

Part three focuses on what to expect for education policy this legislative session, including the status of bills to ban cell phones in schools, increase the number of school days and prepare students for the workforce, as well as what’s next Oklahoma’s private school tax credit program and the latest on the effort to publicly fund a religious charter school.

Part four sees the panel respond to questions from the KGOU listening audience that were submitted over the past several weeks. Topics include how to reduce the state’s reliance on emergency teaching certificates, the relationship between public schools and charter schools and where legal challenges to Walter’s policies stand.

Finally, in part five, the panel responds to questions from audience members attending the event in person.

