Listen to KGOU’s Future of Oklahoma: Education event

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Beth WallisStateImpact Oklahoma
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:31 PM CST
From left: Oklahoma Watch's Jennifer Palmer, StateImpact Oklahoma's Beth Wallis, NonDoc Media's Bennett Brinkman, and KGOU's Logan Layden.
Cate Howell
/
KGOU
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden leads a discussion about education policy and issues in Oklahoma from Kamp’s 1910 Cafe in Oklahoma City with a panel of education journalists: StateImpact Oklahoma’s Beth Wallis, Oklahoma Watch’s Jennifer Palmer, and NonDoc Media’s Bennett Brinkman. The discussion took place Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025.

The full event can be heard by clicking the button above. In part one, the panel focuses on State Superintendent Ryan Walter’s efforts to purchase Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms.

Future of Oklahoma: Education - Part 1

In part two, the discussion turns to a new initiative to verify the citizenship status of parents and students in Oklahoma schools, the backlash to that policy, and the difficult position it’s putting school districts in.

Future of Oklahoma: Education - Part 2

Part three focuses on what to expect for education policy this legislative session, including the status of bills to ban cell phones in schools, increase the number of school days and prepare students for the workforce, as well as what’s next Oklahoma’s private school tax credit program and the latest on the effort to publicly fund a religious charter school.

Future of Oklahoma: Education - Part 3

Part four sees the panel respond to questions from the KGOU listening audience that were submitted over the past several weeks. Topics include how to reduce the state’s reliance on emergency teaching certificates, the relationship between public schools and charter schools and where legal challenges to Walter’s policies stand.

Future of Oklahoma: Education - Part 4

Finally, in part five, the panel responds to questions from audience members attending the event in person.

Future of Oklahoma: Education - Part 5

Tags
Education Ryan Walterseducation policy
Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
See stories by Logan Layden
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on education topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
