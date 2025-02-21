© 2025 KGOU
Why so many of us hate the sound of our voice

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew Cloutier
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:12 AM CST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Soundtracks of our lives

Why do we react harshly when we listen to recordings of ourselves? Voice expert Rebecca Kleinberger explains the mechanics of how we hear our own voice—and why that elicits mixed feelings.

About Rébecca Kleinberger

Rébecca Kleinberger is a voice expert and assistant professor of humanics and voice technology at Northeastern University in the College of Arts Media Design. She is also the director of the INTERACT Animal Lab. Kleinberger's work mixes science, engineering, design, and art to craft experiences for vocal connection and to facilitate enriching animal-human interactions.

Prior to joining Northeastern, Kleinberger worked as an affiliate researcher at MIT Media Lab and the McGovern Institute of Technology. Kleinberger graduated from École National des Arts et Métiers in Paris with a Master's in mechanical engineering, and from University College London with a Master of Research in virtual environments, imaging and visualization.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
