Bird flu detected in 2 backyard Oklahoma flocks

Deadly bird flu has been detected in two backyard flocks in western and central Oklahoma. About 170 birds were culled, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in backyard flocks in Woodward and Grady Counties last week. The flocks were mixed species and were made up of chickens, ducks, guineas and one had peafowl.

Oklahoma State Veterinarian Rod Hall said there were about 120 birds in the Woodward County flock and about 50 birds in Grady County. He said the detections were not unexpected.

“We know the virus is still out there in the wild waterfowl and it's happening all over the country,” Hall said. “So not any surprise that it is present here in Oklahoma.”

Hall said the backyard flocks were close to a body of water where wild birds also gather. The department urges people to take biosecurity measures and protect their birds.

Once the birds are euthanized, cleaning and disinfecting will be done. Hall said the areas must be vacant for 120 days before seeing poultry returned.

Usually, the bird flu wanes as temperatures rise after most wild waterfowl carrying the illness have migrated, but Hall said it has not slowed down.

“I expect we'll continue to see cases right on through until it really gets hot this summer,” Hall said.

The state Department of Agriculture Animal Industry Services works closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Veterinary Service.

Although there have been recent firings across the federal department, Hall said Oklahoma's four field veterinarians have not been laid off.

“So but yes, we're really watching that closely, because it could have a very drastic negative impact on us,” Hall said.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.