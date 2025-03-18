The best bands we saw at SXSW 2025

Julien Baker and Torres

"Who needs excellence when you've got charisma?" Julien Baker quipped at Wednesday's SXSW performance with Torres. The pair both oozed charm and exuded greatness at their inaugural festival set, offering a sneak peek at their forthcoming album, Send A Prayer My Way. The duo's musical chemistry was obvious as they traded leads on country-tinged tunes, harkening their Southern roots while forging spaces for queer stories. —Michelle Bacon, 90.9 The Bridge

Case Oats

Led by Casey Gomez Walker, the Chicago-based act Case Oats performed captivating sets at SXSW on the heels of signing to Merge Records. Walker's creative writing background was on full display with her deft lyricism, buoyed by the accompaniment of Spencer Tweedy on drums, Max Subar on guitar and pedal steel, Jason Ashworth on bass and Scott Daniel on fiddle. Based on a short story Walker wrote in college, lead single "Seventeen" captures the worldview of that formative time in her life. The outfit's debut album is due out later this year, and I can't wait to see how these songs take on new life on the road. —Desire Moses, WNRN

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson took the stage for the first time in 15 years with a surprise set at Luck Reunion, one of the ancillary events to SXSW that takes place at Willie Nelson's ranch. No stranger to reinventing herself, Simpson performed songs with a new country/Americana sound, shaped in part by producer JD McPherson, a collaborator on her forthcoming EP Nashville Canyon. Simpson's striking performance was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the crowd, who seemed drawn to the artist's authentic self-expression. —Lindsay Kimball, The Current

La Sécurité

What a difference a year makes! At last year's SXSW, Montreal artsy dance punk band La Sécurité was like a souped-up muscle car made for a drag race: one long straightaway without any turns. After a year of touring and refining its craft, the band landed back in Austin more like a Formula 1 race car: even faster, but now able to handle hairpin curves. Confident, spry and balletic, La Sécurité is on top of its game this year. —Rick McNulty, KUTX

Delivery

It made sense that I'd discover a band from the Live Music Capital of Australia (Melbourne) ripping through sets in the Live Music Capital of the World (Austin). The band's second full-length album, Force Majeure, aptly describes mining the best elements of punk and glam riffage (and eye shadow) with three alternating vocalists. There's a lot to be loud about right now, and Delivery makes "shouting it out loud" fun. —Jeff Sweatman, WNRN

Edgar Alejandro

As he crooned and charmed his way through an early morning set, 23-year-old Edgar Alejandro captivated the KUTX Live at Scholz Garten audience. You may recognize the Los Angeles artist's standout single "A Tu Lado," which went viral on TikTok last year. At SXSW, he performed with just an acoustic guitar and trumpet — but this fall, Alejandro, who was born to a family of mariachis in Guadalajara, will be touring with a 14-piece orchestra in support of his forthcoming album. —Deidre Gott, KUTX

Sedona

Performing with a sensibility that combines a Southern California/Fleetwood Mac vibe with modern pop, San Fernando-native Sedona is making waves with her new record, Getting Into Heaven. I caught her last performance at SXSW at a swanky bar in Austin and was struck by her well-crafted songs, like the single "Best Kept Secret." —Alejandro Cohen, KCRW

Taylor Rae

Despite having lived in Austin for seven years, Taylor Rae made her SXSW debut this year. Her new intimate and groovy album, The Void, will be released next month. —Jessie Scott, WMOT



