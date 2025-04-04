© 2025 KGOU
The "King of Poses" says everyone can be photogenic

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published April 4, 2025 at 8:42 AM CDT

Part 1 of TED Radio Hour episode How you see yourself

Portrait photographer David Suh says confidence always comes through on camera. Instead of pushing canned poses, Suh asks clients to dance and move to help them feel present in their bodies.

About David Suh

Portrait photographer David Suh teaches his 4.5 million TikTok followers the art of posing. Suh studied graphic design at UC Davis before becoming a full-time photographer. He is known for his portrait photography, workshops, online education and playful viral videos. Suh works out of DASU studios in California.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources
Related TED Bio: David Suh
Related TED Talk: Why you think you look bad in photos

Related NPR Links
Life Kit: How to pose for the camera with confidence
Life Kit: How to take better (and more distinctive) photos on vacation

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
