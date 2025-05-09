Norman launches supportive employment initiative

Participants in the A Better Way program will receive two weeks of paid employment cleaning parks and public spaces in the city, daily meals, and connection to a case manager to help them access housing, behavioral health care, and permanent job placements.

Last year in Tulsa, the program helped 67 individuals transition to permanent job placements and 14 people move from homelessness into stable housing.

At a launch event on Friday, which included the display of the program’s dedicated van for transporting participants, Mental Health Association Oklahoma CEO Carrie Blumert said the program staff will meet people where they’re at.

"We’ll go under a bridge, we’ll go to someone on a street corner and engage with them and build trust with them and get them access to services," she said.

The program will begin service in the beginning of June.