Norman launches supportive employment initiative
The City of Norman will soon take part in a partnership with Mental Health Association Oklahoma to connect people experiencing homelessness and substance use disorders with employment and other supportive services.
Participants in the A Better Way program will receive two weeks of paid employment cleaning parks and public spaces in the city, daily meals, and connection to a case manager to help them access housing, behavioral health care, and permanent job placements.
Last year in Tulsa, the program helped 67 individuals transition to permanent job placements and 14 people move from homelessness into stable housing.
At a launch event on Friday, which included the display of the program’s dedicated van for transporting participants, Mental Health Association Oklahoma CEO Carrie Blumert said the program staff will meet people where they’re at.
"We’ll go under a bridge, we’ll go to someone on a street corner and engage with them and build trust with them and get them access to services," she said.
The program will begin service in the beginning of June.
KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.