Norman launches supportive employment initiative

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published May 9, 2025 at 3:08 PM CDT
City of Norman staff and council members pose with Mental Health Association Oklahoma staff in front of a new passenger van for the A Better Way program.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
The City of Norman will soon take part in a partnership with Mental Health Association Oklahoma to connect people experiencing homelessness and substance use disorders with employment and other supportive services.

Participants in the A Better Way program will receive two weeks of paid employment cleaning parks and public spaces in the city, daily meals, and connection to a case manager to help them access housing, behavioral health care, and permanent job placements.

Last year in Tulsa, the program helped 67 individuals transition to permanent job placements and 14 people move from homelessness into stable housing.

At a launch event on Friday, which included the display of the program’s dedicated van for transporting participants, Mental Health Association Oklahoma CEO Carrie Blumert said the program staff will meet people where they’re at.

"We’ll go under a bridge, we’ll go to someone on a street corner and engage with them and build trust with them and get them access to services," she said.

The program will begin service in the beginning of June.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
