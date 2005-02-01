© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment

An Exploration Of Deaf Culture In America

Published February 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Detail from 'Inside Deaf Culture'
Detail from 'Inside Deaf Culture'

A world of silence. That's often how those of us who can hear imagine deafness. But that silence contains a multitude of voices, with a shared history and language and a controversial future.

NPR's Neal Conan and guests discuss the history of the deaf community and the complex issues it currently faces.

Guests:

Carol Padden and Tom Humphries, coauthors, Inside Deaf Culture. Padden and Humphries are professors of communication at the University of California, San Diego.

I. King Jordan, president, Gallaudet University

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts and Entertainment NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.