The new book Sailors in the Holy Land focuses on one of the more obscure, but significant, voyages in U.S. naval history. Science and religion were at the heart of the journey to the Dead Sea.

Guest:

Andrew Jampoler, author of Sailors in the Holy Land; retired naval aviator and former commanding officer of Patrol Squadron 19 and of Naval Air Station Moffett Field

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.