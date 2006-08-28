© 2022 KGOU
A Minister, on Leaving the Church

Fresh Air
Published August 28, 2006 at 8:47 AM CDT
Episcopalian minister Barbara Brown Taylor's new book, Leaving Church: A Memoir of Faith, describes her decision to leave her job after 15 years as a full-time minister.

Taylor was named one of the 12 most effective preachers in the English-speaking world by Baylor University. After her ministry, she went to teach religion at Piedmont College in Georgia. She is also an editor-at-large and columnist for The Christian Century.

