A Reporter's Experience, and Injury, in Iraq

Published October 3, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT
Journalist Michael Weisskopf is the senior correspondent for the Washington bureau of Time magazine. In 2003, while on assignment in Baghdad, he threw a live Iraqi grenade from the back of an open Humvee.

He saved himself, four soldiers and Time's photographer, but lost his hand. Weisskopf's new book is Blood Brothers: Among the Soldiers of Ward 57.

Weisskopf has won many awards for his reporting. His other books are Truth at Any Cost and Tell Newt to Shut Up. Prior to his position at time, he was a reporter for The Washington Post.

