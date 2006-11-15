© 2022 KGOU
Arts and Entertainment

John Edwards and the Virtues of Home

Fresh Air
Published November 15, 2006 at 10:00 AM CST
John Edwards

Former vice presidential candidate John Edwards has edited a book, Home, in which both public figures and lesser-known professionals reflect on the places where they grew up.

The former senator currently lives in Chapel Hill, N.C., and campaigned for Democrats in advance of last week's midterm elections. He talks about the Kerry-Edwards campaign and his thoughts on his own possible presidential bid in 2008.

